Estás leyendo: El Congreso investigará el uso médico del cannabis para evaluar su regulación

Público
Público

El Congreso investigará el uso médico del cannabis para evaluar su regulación

El Pleno aprueba la propuesta del PNV para crear una subcomisión que elabore un informe que detalle las evidencias científicas y las oportunidades que puede ofrecer el cannabis medicinal frente a determinadas enfermedades.

Un diputado vota durante una sesión plenaria del Congreso. E.P./E. Parra/POOL
Un diputado vota durante una sesión plenaria del Congreso. E. Parra/POOL / EUROPA PRESS

Madrid

Actualizado:

El Pleno del Congreso ha aprobado crear una subcomisión que analice el uso médico del cannabis y elabore un informe que detalle sus evidencias científicas, las debilidades o la oportunidades que puede ofrece frente a determinadas enfermedades y con el fin de valorar su regulación.

La propuesta ha partido del PNV y ha sido apoyada por 206 votos a favor y 141 en contra (PP y Vox, entre ellos) y pide redactar un documento con perspectiva internacional en el que se plasmen las experiencias promovidas por diferentes Gobiernos que utilizan el cannabis para uso medicinal.

Según la respuesta escrita que registró el Gobierno a una pregunta del PNV, el uso del cannabis con fines terapéuticos debe establecerse basándose en pruebas científicas sobre su calidad o seguridad, mediante ensayos controlados.

Para ello, por la subcomisión podrían pasar autoridades que han participado en programas ya consolidados en países como Canadá, Israel, Estados Unidos, Australia o Chile, aunque también expertos de otros europeos, donde han empezado a implantarse planes de uso o acceso a los preparados de cannabis para el tratamiento de alguna enfermedad.

Francia, Portugal, Alemania, Italia, Países Bajos, Dinamarca, Suecia, Croacia, Polonia o República Checa son algunos países que han comenzado a regularizar el uso médico del cannabis.

La subcomisión ha sido aprobada después de que el 13 de mayo la mayoría de partidos políticos apoyaran esta iniciativa en la Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo.

Los nacionalistas vascos reclaman un "debate sereno que permita llegar a un acuerdo mayoritario, que sea capaz de culminar su trabajo redactando un informe veraz y objetivo acerca de la situación actual y las perspectivas posibles para regular el acceso al cannabis medicinal en España".

En su petición detallan que se debe conocer el punto de vista de la salud pública y la seguridad jurídica y que el fin prioritario es proteger la salud de las personas.

La subcomisión tendrá que tener un informe listo en seis meses.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público