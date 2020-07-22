Estás leyendo: El Congreso repetirá la votación del texto económico para la reconstrucción por el error de un diputado

El Congreso repetirá la votación del texto económico para la reconstrucción por el error de un diputado

El parlamentario votó dos veces a favor del texto, una presencial y otra telemáticamente.

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet. - EFE
La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet. - EFE

madrid

EUROPA PRESS

El Congreso de los Diputados repetirá previsiblemente la semana que viene la votación del documento de Recuperación Económica de la Comisión de Reconstrucción tras haber detectado que un diputado votó dos veces a favor del texto -una presencial y otra telemáticamente- y que, al corregirse el error se ha producido un empate que tiene que deshacerse.

En concreto, tras las votaciones que han tenido lugar este miércoles se ha comprobado que un diputado que había solicitado su derecho a ejercer votación a distancia finalmente también ha votado desde su escaño del hemiciclo. El Congreso ha informado del doble voto, pero no ha desvelado el nombre del miembro de la Cámara que ha ejercido dos veces su derecho. Lo que se ha hecho es corregir todas las votaciones restando un voto de los 'síes'.

Según se refleja en una resolución de la Presidencia del Congreso, los servicios de la Cámara han señalado que este voto no puede contabilizarse y han procedido a introducir las correcciones pertinentes. La única votación en la que la corrección ha sido determinante ha sido la correspondiente al documento económico, que resultó aprobado por 169 votos frente a 168. Al restar uno de los 'síes' se ha producido un empate a 168, lo que obligará a repetir la votación.

Así las cosas, la votación se repetirá en el próximo Pleno que previsiblemente tendrá lugar la próxima semana para acoger la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, quien dará cuenta del Consejo Europeo en el que se han aprobado los fondos postCovid.

Según establece el artículo 88 del Reglamento del Congreso si se produce un empate, la votación debe repetirse. Si el resultado no varía ha de procederse a una nueva votación y si a la tercera se repitiera el empate el texto se entenderá como desechado.

