Tras la polémica por las denuncias de irregularidades en el proceso de selección de la gestora que liderará el partido hasta el Congreso estatal del partido naranja, salen a la luz varios audios que confirman la crisis interna. 

El secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas (i), y la portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas (2i), durante la reunión del Comité Permanente de Ciudadanos (Cs) que ha tenido lugar este lunes en la sede del partido. EFE/Zipi

El Consejo General de Ciudadanos, que eligió una gestora continuista hasta el próximo Congreso estatal del partido, ha generado una enorme escisión interna derivada del rumbo a tomar tras la dimisión de Albert Rivera y la pérdida de 7 escaños el pasado 10-N.

A esta división se han sumado las filtraciones de audios de la reunión del Consejo General, publicados en El País y El Confidencial. Algunas de las declaraciones demuestran los diferentes rumbos que se quieren tomar desde la cúpula de la formación naranja. 

"Hoy he vivido algo bochornoso en este Consejo General"

Pero, más allá de los enfoques que se quieren para el partido, algunos de los diputados que intervinieron destacaron la ausencia de análisis para explicar el derrumbe del partido, así como una falta de transparencia al proceso para elegir las personas que formarían la gestora. 

"Hoy he vivido algo bochornoso en este Consejo General. Ha habido primero una votación y luego el turno de intervenciones. Esto no es democrático", denunció Francisco Igea, miembro del partido y vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León. 

Otra de las frases más llamativas fue la de José Luis Martínez, diputado del partido por Murcia: "Nos hemos estrellado y nadie habla de lo que ha pasado. Así vamos a la desaparición". 

