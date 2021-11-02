Estás leyendo: El Gobierno respetará el acuerdo de coalición y su compromiso con la UE en la reforma laboral

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno respetará el acuerdo de coalición y su compromiso con la UE en la reforma laboral

La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, asegura que hay un claro acuerdo para modernizar las relaciones laborales.

La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez
La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez. Javier Lizón / EFE

La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, ratificó que el Gobierno respetará el pacto de coalición en el que se habla de "derogación de la reforma laboral", el compromiso expresado por Pedro Sánchez durante su investidura en este asunto y, además, mantendrá su acuerdo con la Unión Europea (UE) de presentarlo antes de final de año.

Rodríguez, que también participó en la reunión de poco más de una hora entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y dos de sus vicepresidentas, Nadia Calviño y Yolanda Díaz, para abordar que posición conjunta iba a llevar el Ejecutivo en la negociación con la reforma laboral, insistió en que el acuerdo es total entre los dos socios del Ejecutivo para renovar y modernizar las relaciones laborales.

La ministra Portavoz evitó hablar de "derogación", pero explicó con toda claridad que más allá del conflicto semántico, el Gobierno está de acuerdo en abrir un nuevo marco laboral que sea más favorable a los trabajadores.

La Portavoz no quiso entrar en detalles sobre las cuestiones pendientes, como la primacía de los convenios colectivos sobre los de empresa o la ultraactividad, indicando que eso forma parte de la negociación, pero sí dio a entender que serán temas a abordar en las negociaciones.

Rodríguez en lo que sí insistió en que el objetivo es también tratar estos temas dentro del diálogos social y, sobre todo, alcanzar un acuerdo "justo y equilibrado", afirmó.

