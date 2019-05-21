El Tribunal Constitucional estudiará si ampara al líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta, tras el veto de los grupos independentistas en el Parlament de Catalunya a su designación como senador, si bien no se ha pronunciado sobre las medidas cautelares solicitadas por el partido, que resolverá más adelante.
En relación con la solicitud de suspensión de los Acuerdos recurridos, el Pleno no aprecia la urgencia excepcional que justificaría su "adopción" sin escuchar antes al resto de partes personadas. Así, forma pieza separada y concede un plazo de tres días al Ministerio Fiscal y al solicitante de amparo para que efectúen las alegaciones correspondientes.
El pleno del tribunal de garantías ha admitido a trámite el recurso de los socialistas catalanes y ha acordado tramitar en una pieza separada las medidas cautelares solicitadas por el PSC, que perseguían suspender los efectos del acuerdo de la Mesa del Parlament, que estableció que el sistema de votación era electrónico.
En su recurso, Iceta alega que se ha vulnerado el artículo 23.2 de la Constitución española y pide a los magistrados que tomen medidas de carácter cautelar, entre ellos "la suspensión de los efectos del acto impugnado", esto es, el acuerdo de la Mesa del Parlament que estableció el sistema de votación que le ha dejado fuera del Senado, "y cualesquiera otras medidas cautelares que estime pertinentes para asegurar el objeto del amparo solicitado".
A su juicio, el propio Parlament debería proceder "retrotrayendo el procedimiento de designación al momento anterior a la votación en el Pleno del 16 de mayo de 2019, acordando la repetición de la votación siguiendo el procedimiento previsto".
