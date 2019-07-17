El Constitucional se posiciona con Sánchez y anula la reprobación del Parlament al rey 

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) se ha alineado con el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, y ha anulado la declaración de reprobación al rey votada y ratificada por el Parlament de Catalunya en octubre de 2018.
La iniciativa recurrida por el Ejecutivo del PSOE, que obvió un informe del Consejo de Estado que desaconsejaba seguir este camino, también reclamaba la abolición de la monarquía. Según ha adelantado La Vanguardia, la sentencia establece que los puntos C y D del apartado 15 del texto son inconstitucionales, porque esta cámara no tiene competencias sobre la forma de Estado.
La resolución, aprobada en octubre de 2018, respondía al discurso de Felipe VI tras el referéndum, y fue presentada por Catalunya en Comú Podem y recurrida por el Ejecutivo del PSOE
En concreto, en el punto C el Parlament “rechaza y condena el posicionamiento del rey Felipe VI, su intervención en el conflicto catalán y su justificación de la violencia ejercida por los cuerpos policiales el 1 de octubre del 2017”. Por otro lado, en el punto D se afirma que la cámara catalana “reafirma el compromiso con los valores republicanos y apuesta por la abolición de una institución caduca y antidemocrática como la monarquía”.
Así, el fallo coincide con la postura de la Abogacía del Estado, que recurrió esta declaración. "Supone otro intento de iniciar un proceso unilateral que desemboque en la creación de la república independiente", afirmó el Gobierno.
La resolución respondía a la polémica intervención de Felipe VI el 3 de octubre de 2017, dos días después del referéndum soberanista. Fue presentada por Catalunya en Comú Podem y aprobada con el apoyo de Junts per Catalunya y ERC. Condenó la toma de posición del rey en el "conflicto catalán", así como lo que consideró "justificación de la violencia" policial el 1-O, y abogó por la abolición de la institución monárquica, que el Parlament calificó de "caduca y antidemocrática".
(Habrá ampliación)
