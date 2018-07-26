La Fiscalía Anticorrupción investiga las grabaciones entre el excomisario José Manuel Villarejo y la amiga del rey Juan Carlos Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein para posteriormente valorar si el rey emérito pudo incurrir en delito sin estar protegido por su inviolabilidad.
Fuentes de esta fiscalía han explicado además que hay que analizar la autenticidad de los audios, confirmada ya por la Policía, por otra parte. En las grabaciones, la empresaria afirma que Juan Carlos I tenía cuentas en Suiza y cobró comisiones por intermediar en la licitación del proyecto del AVE a La Meca, unos hechos que podrían ser delictivos si no estuvieran prescritos y el exjefe del Estado los hubiera cometido sin amparo de su inviolabilidad.
El juez que investiga a Villarejo, Diego de Egea, ha incluido estas grabaciones en una pieza, la número 5 y denominada Carol, que abrió la semana pasada a raíz de un informe de Asuntos Internos de la Policía sobre ellas, unos hechos por los que el excomisario, en prisión desde noviembre, ha sido interrogados esta mañana por el magistrado.
Según las fuentes, estas grabaciones con contenido "de apariencia ilícita" deben ser ahora analizadas para certificar si son auténticas y después se tendrá que determinar si los hechos que en ellas se contienen son veraces, constitutivos de delito y no están prescritos.
En la pieza Carol se investigan, por un lado, las afirmaciones de Corinna sobre las comisiones que supuestamente habría cobrado el rey por el AVE a La Meca y sus cuentas en Suiza, que podrían responder a delitos de cohecho internacional y blanqueo de capitales.
Estos hechos afectarían al rey emérito, pero también a otras personas implicadas en las supuestas comisiones, y en el caso del rey emérito habría que analizar si las cobró siendo todavía monarca y gozando así de la protección judicial que le otorga la Constitución.
En el caso del posible delito de blanqueo, también habría que ver si el padre de Felipe VI pudo incurrir en él más allá de 2014, cuando abdicó.
Otro de los aspectos que se investigarían en esta pieza es un encargo que Corinna habría hecho a Villarejo durante la reunión grabada, que tuvo lugar en Londres y en la que participaron la amiga del rey y el expresidente de Telefónica José Villalonga.
Ese encargo para solucionar una crisis lo tendría que desarrollar Villarejo a través de su entramado societario en España y dentro de su labor supuestamente ilegal de conseguir información confidencial y venderla a clientes a cambio de millones de euros.
