Estás leyendo: La ministra de Exteriores recomienda a los españoles en el extranjero evitar viajar

Público
Público

Coronavirus La ministra de Exteriores recomienda a los españoles en el extranjero evitar viajar

Arancha González Laya, ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de España, ha apuntado que "la única forma de frenar el avance de la pandemia en España, en Europa y, en general, en el mundo, es reducir los desplazamientos".

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya. /EFE
La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya. /EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público / agencias

La ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de España, Arancha González Laya, ha aconsejado a los españoles residentes en el extranjero  evitar "todos los desplazamientos internacionales" y, en general, "limitar los movimientos" durante las próximas semanas, en una carta dirigida a la ciudadanía española en el exterior.

González Laya también ha considerado seguir con las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias locales y contactar con la embajada o el consulado para informar de su situación de salud.

El ministerio ha creado una línea telefónica de asistencia para los españoles residentes en el extranjero

El Gobierno ha anticipado la previsión de cancelación de las conexiones aéreas con España y recomienda a todos los españoles que se encuentren de turismo o viaje de negocios en el extranjero acelerar sus planes de regreso. Además, han recordado que ya se ha procedido al cierre de las fronteras terrestres de España con los países vecinos, salvo para españoles y residentes en España.

En la declaración, el ministerio ha presentado una línea telefónica de atención permanentemente abierta para todos los que lo necesiten. El número de teléfono de asistencia consular al que pueden dirigirse es el +34 91 39 489 00.

"La única forma de frenar el avance de la pandemia en España, en Europa y, en general, en el mundo, es reducir los desplazamientos" ha apuntado la ministra. 


Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú