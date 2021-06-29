Cospedal reconoce que se vio con Villarejo varias veces en Génova para pedirle información

MADRID
María Dolores de Cospedal, ex secretaria general del PP, ha declarado este martes en la Audiencia Nacional como investigada en la causa 'Kitchen', sobre el espionaje desde la cúpula del Ministerio del Interior a Luis Bárcenas, extesorero del PP, para arrebatarle documentación comprometida para el partido. Y ha reconocido que se vio a solas con el comisario Villarejo varias veces en la sede del PP, en la calle Génova. Pero ha negado que le hiciera algún encargo o que ordenase algún pago al comisario. Sólo le pidió que "le contase lo que sabía", ha reconocido Cospedal.
Pese a ello, la exministra de Defensa ha dicho que no sabe si Villarejo estaba detrás de ciertos espionajes, como el que se llevó a cabo respecto a la exalcaldesa de Valencia Rita Barberá. Ha negado conocer los detalles sobre las filtraciones del asunto, matizando que lo único que le contó Villarejo es que un juez de la Audiencia Nacional estaba detrás de las filtraciones.
Cospedal ha incidido en que recibía también información de los abogados del PP, que luego ella transmitía al presidente del partido, Mariano Rajoy.
A preguntas del fiscal, Cospedal ha señalado que fue su marido, el empresario Ignacio López del Hierro --que declara este miércoles como investigado en 'Kitchen' -- quien le presentó a Villarejo en 2009, como policía en excedencia. Su marido le explicó antes de la reunió con el comisario que éste tenía una consultora muy importante, que hacía labores de investigación, con "magníficas relaciones con la prensa" y que conocía a todo el mundo.
María Dolores de Cospedal declaró a Publico que se reunía con Villarejo porque era un policía condecorado pero que no sabía nada de sus negocios, aunque los audios con su marido y la amistad con el comisario desde hace 30 años ponen en duda esa afirmación.
(Habrá ampliación)
