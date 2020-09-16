madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid no incluye los permisos para circular de los coches con etiqueta C (los gasolina posteriores a 2006 y diésel a partir de 2014) en el borrador provisional de la ordenanza de Movilidad Sostenible.
Es una medida que avanza eldiario.es, confirmada a Europa Press por fuentes municipales, que explican que se trata de un compromiso del alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, con el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica hasta "esperar al resultado de la modelización completa de Madrid 360 para evaluar la medida".
Según ha avanzado la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, indican las mismas fuentes, la medida de permitir la entrada de vehículos C de alta ocupación en la zona de bajas emisiones de Centro supondría una rebaja de los óxidos de nitrógeno (NOx) de 0,2 toneladas al año.
El incremento de la ocupación de vehículos C "implicaría disminuir los vehículos C de paso por kilómetro en Centro llegándose a eliminar un 14% de los mismos, que se traduce también en 6.663 kilómetros diarios recorridos menos".
La Universidad Politécnica es la encargada de la modelización de toda la Estrategia Madrid 360 y también calculó en su día la modelización del Plan A que incluía Madrid Central. La tasa de ocupación por vehículo en Madrid es relativamente baja actualmente (1,34 ocupantes por coche) si se compara con Barcelona (1,7).
