La portavoz de Adelante Andalucía, Ángela Aguilera, rechazó esta mañana las cuentas andaluzas, a las que su formación presentará una enmienda a la totalidad: “Confirma las peores expectativas y demuestra que el PP-A y Ciudadanos (Cs) han cedido a las presiones de la ultraderecha machista y homófoba de Vox, de la que son rehenes”.
Aguilera, en una atención a medios en el Parlamento andaluz, reclamó a PP y Ciudadanos que "devuelvan el proyecto [de presupuestos] a Santiago Abascal", presidente de Vox. Para Aguilera, las cuentas "no permiten a Andalucía converger con el resto del país puesto que consolida los recortes y aumenta los privilegios y beneficios fiscales para los grandes patrimonios".
Bajada en la renta mínima de inserción
"Estos presupuestos no se han hecho pensando en la mayoría social”. Aguilera criticó que la rebaja en partidas como "la destinada a empleo, la de la Renta Mínima de Inserción (hasta un 30% menos), violencia de género o memoria histórica”. “[Juanma Moreno] ha olvidado su promesa electoral de crear 600.000 empleos y ahora en el Gobierno anuncia un recorte drástico en las políticas de empleo de un 15% menos en la comunidad autónoma con las tasas de desempleo y temporalidad más altas de Europa".
"Se cumplen nuestras peores expectativas y queda demostrado que la bajada masiva de impuestos se traduce en un recorte masivo de los derechos de la mayoría", remachó la portavoz de Adelante.
