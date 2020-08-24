Estás leyendo: Anticorrupción investiga si la CUP malversó fondos para la campaña del 1-O

Anticorrupción investiga si la CUP malversó fondos para la campaña del 1-O

La investigación, que había quedado paralizada a causa de la crisis de la covid-19, acaba de reactivarse.

Cargas 1O EFE
Imagen de archivo del  1-O./ EFE

MADRID

PÚBLICO / AGENCIAS

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha abierto una investigación sobre los fondos destinados por la CUP a la campaña independentista del referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017, declarado ilegal por el Tribunal Constitucional.

El Ministerio Público mantiene abiertas las diligencias para tratar de determinar si la formación dedicó más de 168.666 euros, según informan a El Confidencial fuentes jurídicas, a la campaña.

La investigación, que había quedado paralizada a causa de la crisis de la covid-19, acaba de reactivarse y está previsto que este lunes se tome declaración en relación con estos hechos a uno de los dirigentes del partido, miembro del Secretariado Nacional.

El Confidencial afirma que el origen de la investigación fue el intento de registro efectuado el 20 de septiembre de 2017, en la antesala del referéndum del 1 de octubre, cuando la Policía Nacional trató de registrar la sede de la CUP tras detectar si el personal de la formación abandonaba el edificio con material publicitario, pero la movilización de los 'cupaires' impidió aquel día el registro.

La resolución de Ciudadanos

Según una información que publica el diario Ara, la investigación comenzó por una propuesta de resolución de Ciudadanos.

En un escrito presentado hace un año, Ciudadanos recordaba que la legislación establece que las asignaciones que reciben de los grupos a través del Parlament no se pueden destinar "a sufragar actividades ilícitas", como a su juicio era la campaña del 1-O.

Según el diario Ara, sobre la CUP podría recaer un delito de malversación por haber destinado fondos públicos a sufragar gastos relacionados con el referéndum a través de ingresos que recibían como grupo parlamentario.

