Público
Público

Defensa frena la venta a Arabia Saudí de 400 bombas de precisión que se podrían usar para atacar Yemen

El Gobierno devolverá los 9,2 millones de euros abonados por este material que se encuentra en una base militar de Aragón

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, pasa revista a las tropas durante su visita a las unidades de la Legión del Acuartelamiento de Montejaque en Ronda (Málaga). - EFE

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, pasa revista a las tropas durante su visita a las unidades de la Legión del Acuartelamiento de Montejaque en Ronda (Málaga). - EFE

El Ministerio de Defensa ha paralizado la venta a Arabia Saudí de 400 bombas de precisión láser del Ejército español que podrían ser utilizadas para bombardear Yemen, según ha adelantado la Cadena SER.

Según la información, el departamento dirigido por Margarita Robles habría iniciado los trámites para dejar sin efecto el contrato firmado entre España y Arabia Saudí en el verano de 2015 y va a devolver los 9,2 millones de euros abonados por este material que se encuentra en una base militar de Aragón a la espera de que los compradores lo recogieran.

Este contrato para la venta de 400 bombas se enmarca dentro de la Operación Tormenta de la Firmeza y Devolución de la Esperanza que lidera Arabia Saudí contra los hutíes, opositores al que esta coalición de países árabes considera gobierno legítimo yemení.

La firma del acuerdo, como recuerda la emisora, comenzó en verano de 2015 con el entonces ministro Pedro Morenés, continuó con María Dolores de Cospedal y finalizará ahora con la actual titular. La petición formal de compra por parte de Arabia Saudí se hizo al amparo de la resolución 2216 de Naciones Unidas que en ningún párrafo ampara la venta de armamento militar para usar en Yemen.

Etiquetas