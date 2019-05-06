Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones En directo - Intervención de Pablo Iglesias en la reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal

La reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos se ha llevado a cabo para realizar un análisis global de la situación política como resultado de las Elecciones Generales y compartir información para afrontar las elecciones europeas, autonómicas y municipales del 26 de mayo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
12/04/2019 - El candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante la reunión celebrada por su partido con colectivos del ámbito de la sanidad en la Fundación del Diario Madrid. EFE/Javier Lizón

El líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. EFE/Javier Lizón

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad