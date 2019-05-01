Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PSOE Alfonso Guerra cree que una alianza entre Sánchez y Rivera daría estabilidad a España

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno considera que pactar con Podemos "no es muy recomendable para el bien de la nación".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alfonso Guerra ve con buenos ojos un pacto entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos. / EFE

Alfonso Guerra ve con buenos ojos un pacto entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos. / EFE

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno socialista Alfonso Guerra cree que una alianza entre Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera podría dar "más estabilidad" a un futuro Gobierno y considera que es un "problema" que se encuentren enfrentados, una situación ante la que dice que "es absurdo" hacer recomendaciones.

"Es absurdo recomendar a nadie cosas cuando han dicho con toda claridad lo que no pretenden, o lo que no van a hacer", ha afirmado Alfonso Guerra poco antes de presentar su libro La España en la que creo en A Coruña, acompañado por el exalcalde Francisco Vázquez.

Según ha explicado, no es posible un pacto por "algún tipo de animadversión personal que se ha originado después de un intento de Gobierno entre los dos dirigentes" anteriormente.

En este contexto, el otro pacto posible, entre Unidas Podemos y el PSOE, dice que "no es muy recomendable para el bien de la nación", ha revelado Alfonso Guerra, que ha mostrado mayor simpatía por un acuerdo entre liberales y socialistas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad