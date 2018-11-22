El pleno del Congreso de los Diputados ha dado luz verde a la reprobación de la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, en la votación de una moción presentada por el PP y que ha apoyado Ciudadanos.
La reprobación de la ministra -que se suma a la que aprobó el Senado en septiembre y a la anterior también en el Congreso- ha salido adelante con los 167 votos a favor del PP, Ciudadanos, UPN y Foro Asturias, y la abstención de ERC y Bildu. Los 162 votos en contra del PSOE, Podemos, PDeCAT y Compromís no han sido suficientes para evitarla.
El PP presentó la moción por la gestión de Delgado al frente de Justicia, y en concreto por haber instado a la Abogacía del Estado a descartar el delito de rebelión a los líderes separatistas encarcelados.
En principio, no estaba previsto que saliera adelante, puesto que un día antes la mayoría de los partidos políticos se había manifestado en contra. Sin embargo, dos cambios en el guión han sido claves para el resultado.
Por un lado, las nueve abstenciones de ERC, que se han producido un día después del enfrentamiento en el pleno entre el diputado de esa formación, Gabriel Rufián, y el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, y de la acusación de este al parlamentario del partido independentista Jordi Salvador de haberlo escupido.
Por otro, el cambio de criterio de Ciudadanos, que este miércoles criticó con dureza la moción del PP y la tachó de "burla a los españoles" —en palabras de la parlamentaria Patricia Reyes— y sin embargo este jueves la ha apoyado votando a favor.
Tras la votación, la portavoz del Grupo Popular en el Congreso, Dolors Montserrat, ha exigido una vez más la dimisión de la ministra Delgado, y ha pedido que, si no se marcha, debe cesarla el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
Cuando gobernaba el PP varios ministros fueron reprobados por el Congreso y uno de ellos, el titular de Exteriores, Alfonso Dastis, incluso dos veces. Sin embargo, esas reprobaciones no alteraron la composición del gabinete de Mariano Rajoy.
