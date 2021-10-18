madridActualizado:
El exlehendakari Patxi López y miembro de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, compareció en Ferraz para valorar el comunicado de la izquierda abertzale donde muestra su arrepentimiento y reconocimiento a las víctimas de la organización terrorista ETA, considerándolo "un paso importante" que los socialistas "valoran".
López indicó que la posición expresada en ese comunicado por parte de la izquierda abertzale es una "especie de enmienda" que siempre le habían pedido los demócratas y que ahora cumplen. "Y por eso valoramos que reconozcan ese sufrimiento a las víctimas causado por ETA e, incluso, que se comprometan a hacer algo para mitigarlo".
El exlehendakari vaticinó que habrá agoreros que digan que esto no vale para nada, y recordó los que también negaron el fin de ETA hace diez años. "Pero es verdad. Los que sabemos de estas cosas sabemos que cualquier avance en este mundo cuesta un mundo", por lo que insistió en hay que valorarlo.
López pidió que, una vez más, no se utilice el terrorismo para la confrontación política y recordó que ya no está presente en nuestras vidas, e hizo una petición: "Valoremos las cosas que los demócratas vamos ganando".
(Habrá ampliación)
