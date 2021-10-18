Estás leyendo: El PSOE ve como "un paso importante" que la izquierda abertzale reconozca el sufrimiento causado por ETA

Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE El PSOE ve como "un paso importante" que la izquierda abertzale reconozca el sufrimiento causado por ETA

Patxi López: "Los que conocemos estas cosas sabemos que cualquier avance en este mundo cuesta un mundo. Y hay que valorarlo". Recuerda que los demócratas llevaban años solicitando que hicieran este reconocimiento.

El secretario de Política Federal del PSOE y exlehendakari, Patxi López, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida hoy en Ferraz en la que ha pedido que no se mezcle la política penitenciaria con el anuncio de disolución de ETA y ha defendido el acercamiento de
El exlehendakari, Patxi López, durante la rueda de prensa en Ferraz". EFE/Luca Piergiovanni.

madrid

Actualizado:

El exlehendakari Patxi López y miembro de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, compareció en Ferraz para valorar el comunicado de la izquierda abertzale donde muestra su arrepentimiento y reconocimiento a las víctimas de la organización terrorista ETA, considerándolo "un paso importante" que los socialistas "valoran".

López indicó que la posición expresada en ese comunicado por parte de la izquierda abertzale es una "especie de enmienda" que siempre le habían pedido los demócratas y que ahora cumplen. "Y por eso valoramos que reconozcan ese sufrimiento a las víctimas causado por ETA e, incluso, que se comprometan a hacer algo para mitigarlo".

El exlehendakari vaticinó que habrá agoreros que digan que esto no vale para nada, y recordó los que también negaron el fin de ETA hace diez años. "Pero es verdad. Los que sabemos de estas cosas sabemos que cualquier avance en este mundo cuesta un mundo", por lo que insistió en hay que valorarlo.

López pidió que, una vez más, no se utilice el terrorismo para la confrontación política y recordó que ya no está presente en nuestras vidas, e hizo una petición: "Valoremos las cosas que los demócratas vamos ganando".

(Habrá ampliación)

