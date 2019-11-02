Público
Elecciones 10N El PP vuelve a contratar para la campaña a la empresa que catapultó a Obama a la Casa Blanca

The Messina Group, con Isabell Wright a los mandos, ya trabajó para el partido en la campaña de 2016. 

El expresidente de EEUU Barak Obama.- Joe Skipper/REUTERS

El Partido Popular ha fichado a la empresa The Messina Group para que trabaje en el área de redes sociales durante la campaña electoral, según ha avanzado el diario El Mundo

La compañía es reconocida por haber participado en la estrategia de marketing que catapultó a la Casa Blanca a Barack Obama en 2008. No es la primera vez que se pone a las órdenes del PP, ya que en 2016 trabajó para Mariano Rajoy en su reelección. 

Esta empresa ha sido contratada para desplegar estrategias basadas en la segmentación de audiencias en redes sociales, tal y como cuenta El Mundo. La intención es que cada usuario reciba el mensaje apropiado según su edad, preocupaciones e intereses.

La persona que liderará el proyecto será Isabelle Wright, que fue la mujer al cargo durante la etapa de colaboración con Mariano Rajoy. Ahora, con Pablo Casado, se pretende remontar a los guarismos logrados con la tutela de esta compañía. En 2016, el PP cosechó 137 escaños.

