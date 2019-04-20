Público
Elecciones 2019 PACMA presenta su candidatura al Parlamento Europeo con más de 20.000 avales

El partido animalista ha logrado casi el doble de los avales necesarios, todo un éxito para la formación, que aspira a entrar en las instituciones por primera vez en su historia.

Silvia Barquero, presidenta del Partido Animalista Pacma. PACMA

PACMA presenta este sábado su candidatura a las elecciones europeas que se celebrarán el 28 de abril. La lista estará encabezada por la presidenta del partido, Silvia Barquero.

Junto a Barquero, compañeros del partido y activistas por los derechos de los animales que portarán cajas con 20.000 avales, casi el doble de lo que exigía la ley electoral.

El acto tendrá lugar en la Junta Electoral Central –Carrera de San Jerónimo, 36–, a las 12.00 horas. Será el primer acto al que Barquero acuda como candidata del partido a los comicios europeos, aunque su candidatura se conocía desde febrero

El Partido Animalista está convencido de que en esta ocasión, donde no se enfrenta a la circunscripción única, conseguirá representación en el Parlamento Europeo, según avanzan en un comunicado.

De esta manera, PACMA prevé ser el partido que dé la sorpresa en los procesos electorales de estos próximos meses. "El partido se consolidará como una fuerza política en constante auge, a pesar del enorme obstáculo que supone la ley electoral", aseguran desde la formación.

