Esta es la mentira
Elsa Artadi exagera los datos sobre el aumento de hechos delictivos en Barcelona en cuatro años, que sería del 2,4%, no del 30%. La número dos de la lista de JxCat al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Elsa Artadi, ha asegurado que "en solo cuatro años han crecido los hechos delictivos un 30%" en la ciudad de Barcelona, una cifra que está muy lejos de las que manejan la Generalitat y el Ayuntamiento barcelonés.
Esta es la verdad
A falta de datos cotejados sobre 2018 y el año actual, en el año 2017, el último del que disponen de estadísticas la Generalitat de Catalunya y Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que son las que manejan, se produjeron en la Ciudad Condal un total de 240.628 hechos delictivos de muy diferente magnitud, mientras que cuatro años antes, en 2013, los delitos fueron 234.867. Con estos datos, el crecimiento en número de delitos sería del 2,4%, muy lejos del 30% del que habla Elsa Artadi.
