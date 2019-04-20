Una vez decidido que finalmente se realizarán dos debates televisados en días consecutivos (el 22 de abril en RTVE y al día siguiente el organizado en Antena3), los candidatos preparan sus intervenciones y estrategias. Lo que se conoce ya es el formato y el orden de intervención de los candidatos en los debates.
RTVE: abre Rivera, cierra Sánchez
El primer debate electoral que organiza el ente público RTVE el próximo lunes 22 de abril lo iniciará el candidato de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y lo cerrará el presidente del Gobierno y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez. Así lo ha confirmado este domingo la televisión pública tras un sorteo celebrado en presencia de los directores de campaña de los distintos partidos.
Tras el minuto inicial de Rivera, seguirá el candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, luego Pedro Sánchez y finalmente Pablo Casado, presidente del PP.
También se ha sorteado el orden del minuto de oro final, que será abierto por Casado, seguido de Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivara y lo cerrará Pedro Sánchez.
El debate durará en total 100 minutos y se estructurará en cuatro bloques que incluirán: política económica, fiscal y empleo; políticas sociales, el Estado del bienestar, pensiones e Igualdad; política territorial y regeneración democrática y pactos postelectorales.
Los candidatos debatirán de pie, detrás de un atril y de izquierda a derecha, según se mira a la pantalla, se situarán Casado, Sánchez, Rivera e Iglesias.
Ciudadanos imita a Vox: cañas con Arrimadas
Ciudadanos ha lanzado este viernes una iniciativa para movilizar a los afiliados y simpatizantes del partido en la campaña de las elecciones generales, invitándoles a compartir contenidos en Internet. A cambio, participarán en un concurso para compartir unas cervezas con la portavoz de la Ejecutiva, Inés Arrimadas, y el secretario de Programas y Áreas Sectoriales, Toni Roldán, candidatos al Congreso por Barcelona.
La iniciativa 'Suma con Ciudadanos' anima a la gente a registrarse en una plataforma (en la que se solicita el nombre y apellidos, teléfono y código postal) para recibir "contenidos interesantes y divertidos", según han explicado fuentes del partido a Europa Press.
"Participa y gana", se puede leer en la página web de la campaña, que promete "muchos premios y sorpresas" para aquellos simpatizantes que más contenido compartan y más amigos agreguen al canal de WhatsApp.
Según la iniciativa, cuanto más sea la participación en redes, más posibilidades de obtener la recompensa: un encuentro con Arrimadas o Roldán, que el partido denomina como "experiencia única" y que incluye los gastos de desplazamiento.
Ciudadanos parece imitar con esta iniciativa otra puesta en marcha recientemente por la formación ultraderechista Vox, con el lema: "Cañas por España", que invitaba a los jóvenes a conocer a Abascal.
