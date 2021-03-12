Estás leyendo: La Ejecutiva de Madrid propone a Gabilondo como candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia la Comunidad si hay elecciones

Elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid La Ejecutiva de Madrid propone a Gabilondo como candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia la Comunidad si hay elecciones

El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid reunió a la dirección del partido que dio su visto bueno mayoritario.

El portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo. EFE.

La Ejecutiva del PSOE de Madrid ha decidido proponer a Ángel Gabilondo como candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, si finalmente se celebran elecciones el próximo 4 de mayo.

El secretario general del PSOE madrileño, José Manuel Franco, reunió este viernes a la dirección del partido en Madrid para despejar dudas y acabar con las especulaciones y quinielas sobre quién sería el cabeza de lista del PSOE.

En el grupo parlamentario y en gran parte de las familias del PSOE madrileño había unanimidad en que Gabilondo volviera a presentarse por tercera vez.

