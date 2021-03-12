madridActualizado:
La Ejecutiva del PSOE de Madrid ha decidido proponer a Ángel Gabilondo como candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, si finalmente se celebran elecciones el próximo 4 de mayo.
El secretario general del PSOE madrileño, José Manuel Franco, reunió este viernes a la dirección del partido en Madrid para despejar dudas y acabar con las especulaciones y quinielas sobre quién sería el cabeza de lista del PSOE.
En el grupo parlamentario y en gran parte de las familias del PSOE madrileño había unanimidad en que Gabilondo volviera a presentarse por tercera vez.
(Habrá ampliación)
