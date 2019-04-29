Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Los partidos nacionalistas catalanes y vascos crecen gracias al aumento de la participación

El 77% de participación en Catalunya y el 74% en Euskadi demuestra que, a más participación, más fuertemente queda reflejada la sensibilidad soberanista en el Congreso. Suponen una opción fundamental para un gobierno de izquierdas en el que también se vería envuelto Unidas Podemos. 

El secretario de Estado de Seguridad, José Antonio Nieto (d), junto a Jordi Jané (2d), de ERC; Aitor Esteban (2i), del PNV, y Jordi Xuclà (i), del PDeCAT, durante la reunión del pacto antiyihadista. EFE/Chema Moya

Catalunya y Euskadi demuestran, a través de los resultados y la alta participación, que los nacionalismos periféricos son clave para el Congreso para hipotéticos gobiernos y para comprender el panorama nacional español. . 

En Catalunya el partido con mejor resultado ha sido ERC, que termina la noche con 15 escaños. La participación total se ha disparado hasta un 77,14%, 13 puntos más que en 2016

La formación de Junqueras y Rufián roza el millón de votos, con casi medio millón más que Ciudadanos, el gran partido de la oposición en clave autonómica. El único partido que puede seguir la estela de ERC es el Partido Socialista catalán, que finaliza el escrutinio con 12 escaños al Congreso de los Diputados

JxCat, en cambio, se queda con 485.166 votos y siete escaños, rebajando sus resultados respecto a 2016, en los que concurrió con otro nombre. Así, los partidos nacionalistas obtienen el 39% de los votos, que, sumado al 14,89% de En Comú Podem –que saca siete escaños–, Catalunya tiene casi un 54% del electorado convencido en entender la plurinacionalidad como una opción. 

Euskadi, sin el PP

En Euskadi la participación también ha aumentado, con la sorpresa de que el PP se ha quedado sin ningún escaño, por lo que pierde los dos obtenidos en 2016. 

El partido más votado fue, con clara diferencia, el PNV, que congregó seis diputados y el 31% de los votos en la Comunidad. Con cuatro se quedó Bildu, así como con el 16,71% del electorado que participó. 

Los comicios generales han llenado las urnas en Euskadi de una manera mucho más abultada respecto a 2016. Mientras que este 28A se ha alcanzado el 74,53% del electorado, en 2016 hubo casi diez puntos menos –un 65,17%–. 

Los partidos nacionalistas agrupan el 47% de los votos, mientras que Podemos se mantiene en un alto 17%, lo que deja al País Vasco fuertemente representado en el Congreso de los Diputados. 

