Elecciones generales 2019 El CIS predijo con éxito el resultado de PSOE, PP y Unidas Podemos

La institución presidida por José Félix Tezanos auguró con gran precisión los resultados de las tres formaciones, aunque infravaloró las posibilidades de Ciudadanos y sobrestimó las de Vox. 

Gráfico del barómetro del CIS de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

La última macroencuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) puso sobre el tablero unos resultados que se han ajustado bastante al escenario final de las elecciones generales del 28A.

El CIS daba al PSOE entre 123 y 138 escaños, y acabó la noche con el primer dato de esa horquilla. El PP, que aspiraba a sacar entre 66 y 76, acaba los comicios con 65. 

Igual de acertada estuvo la institución dirigida por Tezanos al prever el resultado de Unidas Podemos. Si se les auguraban entre 33 y 41, finalmente el partido de Pablo Iglesia, junto a las coaliciones, sacará 42

Menos acertado estuvo la predicción de cara a Ciudadanos y Vox. El partido de Albert Rivera tená entre sus ploanes sacar entre 42 y 51 pero se acabó desmarcando hasta los 57. 

El partido de Santiago Abascal estuvo más inflado respecto al resto. El CIS le daba entre 29 y 37, pero se quedó finalmente en 24. 

