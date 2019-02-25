Público
Elecciones generales El PSOE ganaría el 28-A y podría elegir con quien gobernar: Cs o Podemos y soberanistas

El sondeo del diario ABC apunta que la suma de socialistas sumarían 122 diputados por 97 del PP. En tercer lugar se situaría Ciudadanos con 53 diputados; Podemos se tendría que conformar con 29 parlamentarios, a escasa distancia de Vox que sumaría el 10,8% de votos y 23 escaños.

Pedro Sánchez anuncia la fecha de las elecciones generales en Moncloa. (REUTERS)

Una nueva encuesta, esta vez publicada por el diario ABC este lunes, otorga la victoria al PSOE en las elecciones del 28 de abril con el 28,9% de los votos y 122 escaños. El sondeo apunta que los socialistas podrían volver a gobernar con ERC, PDeCAT, Unidos Podemos y Bildu, con los que lograría 177 diputados.

La encuesta, elaborada por GAD3 a partir de 800 entrevistas entre los días 18 y 22 de febrero, da al PP el 23,2% de los votos y 97 escaños; a Cs, un 15,7% de votos y 53 diputados, y a Vox, el 10,8% de votos y 23 escaños.

La caída de votos de Cs, que respecto a la encuesta efectuada por GAD3 en enero pierde ocho diputados en un mes, dificulta una posible mayoría de centroderecha, que sumaría 173 escaños, a cuatro de la mayoría absoluta.

Frente al retroceso de Cs y de Podemos, que en esta última encuesta logra el 11,5% de votos y 29 diputados, 2 menos que en enero, el PSOE gana 11.

Conforme a los datos de la encuesta, los socialistas también podrían gobernar con Cs, formación con la que sumaría 175 escaños.

Según este último sondeo, la participación en las elecciones generales se situaría en el 71%, superior a la de los comicios de junio de 2016, cuando llegó al 69,8%.

Ayer, domingo, una encuesta de El Mundo también otorgaba la victoria al PSOE pero en cambio otorgaba mayoría a los tres partidos de derecha.

