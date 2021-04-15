Estás leyendo: Un 'hacker' desvía 8.000 euros de Más Madrid a una cuenta de Podemos

Un 'hacker' desvía 8.000 euros de Más Madrid a una cuenta de Podemos

El criminal informático consiguió acceder a los servidores y se dirigió al portal de microcréditos y donaciones, donde modificó el número de cuenta bancaria, sustituyéndolo por una cifra de una cuenta de Podemos.

Mónica García y Pablo Iglesias.
Imagen combinada de Mónica García y Pablo Iglesias. Jesús Hellín / A.Ortega.POO / Europa Press

madrid

Un hacker ha pirateado la página web web de Más Madrid para desviar 8.000 euros hacia una cuenta bancaria de Podemos, según ha informado El Periódico. Este robo de dinero se produjo el pasado jueves 1 de abril y está siendo investigado por la Policía Nacional.

El criminal informático consiguió acceder a los servidores de la página de la formación de Iñigo Errejón y Mónica García. Una vez dentro, se dirigió al portal de microcréditos y donaciones, donde modificó el número de cuenta bancaria a la que los simpatizantes debían ingresar el dinero para la campaña de las elecciones del 4 de mayo de la Comunidad de Madrid. El hacker agregó un número de cuenta de Podemos. De esta forma, las donaciones que llevaran a cabo los seguidores de Más Madrid fueron a parar al partido de Pablo Iglesias.

El grupo político fue consciente de esta vulneración de la web después de un segundo ataque informático, por lo que decidió clausurar la página. Según la Brigada de Delitos Informáticos de la Policía, se produjeron 50 donaciones, que conformarían alrededor de 8.000 euros, que habrían sido desviados a Podemos. 

Más Madrid desmarca a la formación de Iglesias como causante del ataque. Tal y como recoge El Periódico, ambos partidos están cooperando para intentar esclarecer qué ha ocurrido e intentar solucionar el problema. 

