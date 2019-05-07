Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones municipales ERC ganaría a Ada Colau por la mínima en Barcelona, según una encuesta

ERC obtendría 11 concejales, BComú nueve o diez y el PSC de Jaume Collboni subiría hasta nueve, según un sondeo que publica este martes 'El Periódico de Catalunya'

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
En el centro, Ernest Maragall, alcaldable en Barcelona por ERC, en una rueda de prensa junto al resto de su candidatura. (QUIQUE GARCÍA | EFE)

En el centro, Ernest Maragall, alcaldable en Barcelona por ERC, en una rueda de prensa junto al resto de su candidatura. (QUIQUE GARCÍA | EFE)

El alcaldable de ERC por Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, ganaría a Ada Colau (BComú) en las elecciones municipales, según una encuesta publicada este martes por El Periódico de Catalunya.

ERC obtendría 11 concejales, BComú nueve o diez y el PSC de Jaume Collboni subiría hasta nueve, con lo que ERC vencería en los comicios pero necesitaría pactar para poder gobernar en la ciudad.

En cuanto a los candidatos, Colau es la preferida para ser alcaldesa con un 24,5%, seguida de Maragall con un 18,3%, aunque los candidatos independentistas obtienen mejor nota que ella: Maragall un 5,9; Joaquim Forn de JxCat un 5,8, y Jordi Graupera de Barcelona és Capital un 5,7, a los que siguen Collboni con un 5,4 y Colau con un 5,3.

Por distritos, en todos se muestra la preferencia de que Colau siga siendo la alcaldesa excepto en Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, donde se decantan por Valls (22,8%) y el Eixample, que prefiere a Maragall (25,4%).

La encuesta se ha realizado entre el 1 y el 4 de mayo a partir de 803 entrevistas telefónicas a personas residentes y empadronadas en Barcelona mayores de edad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad