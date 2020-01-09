La defensa del expresidente de la Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñán ha anunciado a la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla su intención de recurrir ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) la sentencia de la pieza política de la causa judicial sobre los expedientes de regulación de empleo (ERE), en la que se le condena a seis años de prisión y a 15 de inhabilitación absoluta por delitos de malversación y prevaricación.
Entre los motivos para presentar el recurso, tal y como recoge el escrito, consultado por Europa Press y presentado ante la Sección Primera de la Audiencia por su nuevo letrado, José María Calero, cita la "infracción de ley, error en los hechos probados derivados de documentos obrantes en la causa, quebrantamiento de forma por falta de claridad, contradicción en los hechos probados e infracción de precepto constitucional".
A su vez, su abogado remarca en el mismo que la sentencia "no es ajustada a derecho y es contraria a los intereses" del expresidente andaluz.
El pasado 26 de diciembre fue el letrado de Gaspar Zarrías, Gonzalo Martínez Fresneda, el primero de los 19 ex altos cargos condenados en anunciar a la Audiencia su recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo basándose en tres motivos principales, uno por infracción de precepto constitucional y dos por infracción de ley.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
