Estás leyendo: Yolanda Díaz promete actuar contra los falsos autónomos como siguiente medida de Trabajo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Falsos autónomos Yolanda Díaz promete actuar contra los falsos autónomos como siguiente medida de Trabajo

"Un joven el bicicleta con un móvil no es un trabajador autónomo", asegura la ministra de Trabajo, que este viernes comparece en comisión en el Congreso de los Diputados.

21/02/2020.- La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, comparece este jueves en la Comisión de Trabajo del Congreso para explicar las medidas que pondrá en marcha en materia laboral. EFE/Emilio Naranjo
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, comparece en el Congreso. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

PÚBLICO

Legislar contra los falsos autónomos es objetivo prioritario para el Ministerio de Trabajo. La titular de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, ha asegurado este viernes que esta será la "siguiente iniciativa" del Ministerio.

Díaz, que ha comparecido en comisión en el Congreso de los Diputados para explicar sus líneas maestras, ha denunciado que "verdaderas personas trabajadoras asalariadas" se vean obligadas a constar como autónomos.

"Un ejemplo son muchos de los riders que vemos en nuestras calles. Un joven en bicicleta con un móvil no es un trabajador autónomo", sostenía la ministra.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú