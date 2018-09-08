Público
Femen Activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de Albert Rivera: "¡Mi vientre no se alquila!"

Las dos feministas han protestado contra el apoyo de Ciudadanos a legalizar la gestación subrogada.

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de Albert Rivera./ATLAS

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se ha visto sorprendido este sábado por dos activistas de Femen que le han increpado al grito de "mi cuerpo no se vende, mi vientre no se alquila" a su llegada a un acto de la formación naranja en Málaga.

Dos mujeres han salido al paso de Rivera cuando entraba en el auditorio y, con el pecho al descubierto, han censurado al político a propósito de su posición a favor de la gestación subrogada.

Las activistas, de esta forma, han mostrado su rechazo al apoyo de Ciudadanos a una posible legalización de la gestación subrogada y los vientres de alquiler. No obstante, los gritos de las feministas han sido interrumpidos por aplausos y vítores del público asistente que ovacionado a Rivera coreando: "¡Presidente!".

