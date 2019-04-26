El diario económico Financial Times ha publicado este viernes un editorial en el que defiende el trabajo del candidato socialista Pedro Sánchez al frente del Gobierno, Los motivos que da son "su moderación" y, además, el temor a una posible alianza entre los tres partidos de derechas que, al incluir a Vox, podrían provocar un "aumento de las tensiones regionales".



Este mensaje es similar al lanzado hace un par de semanas por el semanario británico The Economist, conocido por su ideología liberal, que dedicó artículo a las elecciones en España en el que apostaba también por el líder socialista. En el artículo titulado Más parálisis política no le sentará bien a España, la publicación liberal considera que "lo ideal" sería que los votantes otorgaran una mayoría suficiente al PSOE para poder gobernar sin necesidad de alianzas, aunque reconoce que eso "no ocurrirá con casi absoluta seguridad".

Financial Times asegura que el PSOE obtendrá un buen resultado, pero que necesitará a Unidas Podemos y al PNV para hacerse con la Presidencia del Gobierno. Además, este diario descarta la idea de un posible pacto con los independentistas catalanes. La opción deseada por el periódico británico sería la coalición PSOE-Ciudadanos. Aun así, ha apuntado que la mala relación entre sus dos líderes dificulta esta alianza.