Gobierno valenciano La firma del Botànic II facilita la investidura de Puig como presidente de la Comunitat Valenciana

El presidente de la Generalitat en funciones y secretario general del PSPV-PSOE, Ximo Puig. /EFE

Los líderes del PSPV-PSOE, Ximo Puig, de Compromís, Mónica Oltra, y de Unides Podem-EU, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, han firmado el pacto del nuevo Gobierno valenciano, el Botànic II, en un solemne acto en el castillo de Santa Bárbara de Alicante.

En la sala "cuartel Felipe II" de este emblemático recinto amurallado, Puig, Oltra y Martínez Dalmau han rubricado a las 18.40 horas el acuerdo que habían alcanzado a primera hora de la mañana tras 50 horas de reuniones y que facilitará la investidura de Puig, iniciada este miércoles y que continuará mañana en Las Cortes Valencianas.

Este jueves se retomará en València la sesión de investidura de Puig

Los tres líderes se han trasladado a Alicante, a 180 kilómetros de la capital autonómica, una vez que Puig ha pronunciado su discurso de investidura y se suspendiera la sesión en Las Cortes para la firma y foto del acuerdo.

Este jueves se retomará en València la sesión de investidura, donde, tras los discursos de los grupos, se procederá a una votación en la que previsiblemente el socialista recibirá el apoyo de los 52 diputados que suman los tres partidos de izquierda de un total de 99.

En el futuro Consell del Botànic II se prevén doce consellerias (dos más que ahora), de las que el PSPV tendrá seis (una más), Compromís cuatro (una menos) y Unides Podem-EU entrará con dos: la Conselleria de Transparencia y la de Vivienda, que tendrá rango de Vicepresidencia y coordinará "las políticas verdes del Consell".

