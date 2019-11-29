Público
Formación de Gobierno Celaá asegura que Sánchez solo se presentará a la investidura si cuenta con los apoyos necesarios

Tras la reunión del PSOE y ERC, la ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno asegura que las negociaciones "avanzan": "Si hay nuevas citas, hay nuevas oportunidades", comenta.

La portavoz del Gobierno en funciones, Isabel Celaá, ha sido la encargada de anunciar esta medida. / Europa Press

La ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha confirmado este viernes que el jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, no se someterá en el Congreso a una sesión de investidura fallida si no cuenta con los apoyos necesarios para ser presidente. 

"No iremos a una investidura fallida", ha asegurado Celaá en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros un día después de la reunión del PSOE con ERC, en la que los republicanos mantienen su 'no' a Sánchez. 

Celaá ha señalado que el Gobierno va a "consolidar los fundamentos" que permitan que "la investidura sea un éxito", al tiempo que ha recalcado que España "necesita" tener un gobierno "lo antes posible". "Mantenemos la confianza en poder disponer de ese gobierno antes de Navidad", ha abundado.

"Si hay nuevas citas, hay nuevas oportunidades"

Celaá ha asegurado también que las negociaciones entre los partidos para lograr un Gobierno "avanzan" y se están "manteniendo los puentes del diálogo". "Si hay nuevas oportunidades, hay nuevas oportunidades. Y es ocasión de respetar la apuesta por la convivencia y el respeto de la pluralidad", ha manifestado Celaá en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en alusión a la nueva cita que mantendrán el PSOE y ERC el próximo martes.

La portavoz del Ejecutivo también ha destacado que el nuevo gobierno en la UE ha tenido el "mayor respaldo de la historia en la Unión Europea, incluso más respaldo que el que presidió Jean Claude-Juncker". 

Según ha dicho, es fruto de la combinación de la fuerza de las distintas políticas liberales, socialdemócratas y populares haciendo frente a los movimientos más reaccionarios que existen también en Europa". "Es un ejemplo de gobernanza que nos da Europa y que haríamos bien en cultivar", ha apostillado.

