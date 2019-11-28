El CIS ha publicado este jueves un barómetro que se realizó antes de las elecciones del 10 de noviembre, y en el que vuelve a errar con el pronóstico de las derechas. En esta ocasión el estudio no tiene una estimación de voto, ya que la propia encuesta recoge que no tiene sentido llevarla a cabo después de las elecciones. Sin embargo, sí que recoge un dato de intención directa de voto más simpatía, cuyos resultados se alejan del de las elecciones en el espectro conservador.
Este estudio le otorga a Vox un 8,1% en intención de voto, casi la mitad de lo que finalmente obtuvo en los comicios (15,1%). Tampoco se acerca a los resultados que obtuvo el PP el 10-N; los de Pablo Casado sacaron un 20% de los sufragios, pero la intención de voto de la encuesta rebajaba estas expectativas al 13,7%.
El CIS de noviembre es la primera encuesta que se publica tras las elecciones del 10-N (aunque está elaborada anteriormente), apenas 20 días después de los comicios. En el anterior barómetro, el Centro de Estudios Sociológicos situó al PSOE por encima del 30%, con una estimación que oscilaba entre 133 y 150 escaños, un pronóstico que estuvo muy alejado del resultado electoral, ya que los socialistas obtuvieron un 28% de los votos y 120 escaños, tres menos que en el 28-A.
Tampoco estuvo cerca la encuesta de acertar con las derechas. Al PP le otorgó una horquilla de 74-81 escaños, mientras que los de Casado obtuvieron 89. Para un Ciudadanos que se hundió hasta los 10 escaños, el barómetro de octubre les otorgaba entre 27 y 35 parlamentarios; el ascenso de la ultraderecha, con Vox como tercera fuerza política del Congreso con 52 escaños, tampoco fue augurado por el CIS, que les dio a los de Abascal entre 17 y 21 escaños.
((Habrá ampliación))
