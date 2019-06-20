Público
Manuela Carmena, en la Sesión de constitución del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. / Ricardo Rubio - EUROPA PRESS 15/06/2019.

La portavoz del Consejo de Coordinación de Podemos, Noelia Vera, ha señalado que en el caso de que el PSOE propusiera a la exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena para que dirigiera alguna cartera ministerial en el nuevo Gobierno, por su parte no habrá veto a ese nombramiento. Señala que si los 'socialistas' consideran que "puede ser buena ministra para ellos, pues fenomenal", y apunta que espera que tampoco haya vetos a los nombres que propongan desde Unidas Podemos.

