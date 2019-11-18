Francisco Franco dejó 28,5 millones de pesetas (casi 1,8 millones de euros hoy) en su herencia para su mujer, Carmen Polo, y su hija Carmen, según el testamento que publica este lunes El Mundo y que hizo el dictador el 20 de febrero de 1968, casi ocho años antes de su fallecimiento.
El patrimonio que legó a su mujer y su hija estaba formado por el Pazo de Meirás y otras fincas e inmuebles, valores en sociedades y cuentas, si bien el palacete señorial ubicado en el municipio de Sada, en La Coruña, constituye la parte más valiosa de la herencia.
En el testamento que divulga el diario se hace constar, además, que deja "a la libre determinación de sus herederos, que luego nombrará, todo lo relativo a su entierro, funeral y demás sufragios que deberán celebrarse por su alma".
En cuanto a la herencia que lega a su mujer e hija se expone en el documento su deseo de que mientras viva su esposa no se practique la división de la herencia sino que se administre y usufructúen todos los bienes en que la misma consista.
En diferentes cuentas Franco y su mujer tenían un saldo total de 1.004.890,38 pesetas
El testamento, que según El Mundo fue abierto ante el notario Sergio González Collado, constaba de la sociedad conyugal de Francisco Franco y Carmen Polo que tenía 28.500.315,38 pesetas (171.290 euros), que mediante la actualización de la renta siguiendo el IPC hoy equivaldrían a 1.778.165 euros.
Carmen Polo se quedó con la mitad de su participación en los gananciales (14.250.157,69 pesetas) y el tercio de libre disposición(4.750.052,56 pesetas) tras la renuncia de la viuda de Franco a la cuota legal usufructuaria. Carmen Franco recibió, por su parte, 9.500.105,13 pesetas.
En diferentes cuentas, tres en Oviedo y una en Madrid, Franco y su mujer tenían un saldo total de 1.004.890,38 pesetas (6.039,51 euros), en renta actualizada 62.693,04 euros, y en acciones de diferentes compañías, 1.457.425 pesetas (8.759,30 euros), que equivaldría ahora a 90.930,29 euros.
El Pazo de Meirás estaba valorado en 14 millones de pesetas entonces, que hoy serían 840.827,91 euros, si bien en los años sucesivos al testamento Franco adquirió parcelas adyacentes al pazo valoradas en 2 millones de pesetas
