Ley de Protección de la Infancia La futura ley de violencia contra la infancia obligará a informar sobre indicios de delito

El Gobierno planea aprobar el anteproyecto de ley el en  Consejo de Ministros del 28 de diciembre.

La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, y la delegada para el Plan Nacional Drogas, Azucena Martí. / CHEMA MOYA (EFE)

La ley de protección a la infancia incluirá el diseño de protocolos frente a la violencia en los colegios que serán de obligado cumplimiento y considerará a los funcionarios de servicios sociales como autoridad pública "ante situaciones de sospecha".

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, María Luisa Carcedo, durante su intervención en el Fórum Europa, en la que ha indicado que el Gobierno prevé aprobar el anteproyecto de esta ley en el Consejo de Ministros del próximo 28 de diciembre.

Para proteger a los menores en el ámbito educativo, la futura ley contempla el nombramiento de una persona de referencia en todos los centros educativos, un responsable de protección -ha dicho- cuya actividad será supervisada por las comunidades autónomas.

La ley garantiza "la confidencialidad y el anonimato" para que cualquiera informe de indicios de delito

La norma, que establece medidas de sensibilización, preventivas, de detección y de intervención, también incluirá el deber de cualquier persona de comunicar indicios de delito, para lo que se garantizará "la confidencialidad y el anonimato", según ha subrayado Carcedo.

Con el fin de proteger a los menores en el entorno en el que se desenvuelven en el día a día, como el educativo, la ley implicará, el diseño de protocolos frente a la violencia y que serán de obligado cumplimiento por los centros escolares.

Además, incluirá el desarrollo de protocolos y otras medidas en el ámbito sanitario, de los servicios sociales o en el deportivo.

Esta ley según adelantó hace unos meses el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, impulsará la creación de un registro único para conocer la realidad de todas las violencia contra la infancia y garantizará que las personas que han tenido conductas de violencia de cualquier tipo contra los menores no puedan volver a tener relación con ellos.

