MADRID
El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha calificado de "muy buena noticia" el acuerdo del Gobierno con Cs a favor de la sexta prórroga del estado de alarma y ha asegurado que se sentiría "cómodo" en un pacto con ese partido para aprobar los próximos presupuestos.
"Es muy buena noticia que empecemos a abandonar las trincheras que se han estado tejiendo en los últimos años que nos han llevado a una política hostil, de hipérboles discursivas, de exageraciones y de crispaciones que cala en la sociedad", ha asegurado Garzón en una entrevista en La Ser.
El responsable de Consumo ha valorado que se haya roto la dinámica de un partido que se "había mantenido hasta ahora en el trifachito de Colón" y se ha posicionado a favor de una política que "rompa esa situación de crispación y que vaya hacia una estrategia y una ética propia de la política de diálogo y de negociación y por supuesto de acuerdos".
"Más margen de entendimiento"
En este sentido, ha respondido afirmativamente a la pregunta de si pactaría los presupuestos de Cs y ha opinado que "hay más margen de entendimiento que el que deja entrever la crispación actual". "La clave son los contenidos y los contenidos hay que discutirlos, deliberar y negociar", ha dicho Garzón.
"Los españoles han votado y el reflejo es el Parlamento, que es plural porque la sociedad es plural y negar eso es negar la realidad", ha opinado el ministro, quien ha admitido tener "muchas diferencias con "la gente de Ciudadanos" y eso exige acuerdos porque "es imposible acometer las reformas necesarias si estamos todo el día pensando en el corto plazo".
