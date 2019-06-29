Público
Garzón sostiene que el PSOE "no está haciendo nada" por sacar adelante la investidura

Para el líder de Izquierda Unida, Pedro Sánchez “está amenazando con la posibilidad de unas segundas elecciones al resto de partidos para que le apoyen gratis".

El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón / EFE

El coordinador general de IU, Alberto Garzón, ha asegurado que el Partido Socialista “no está haciendo nada por sacar adelante la investidura” de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno, y se ha mostrado convencido de que finalmente tendrá que llegar a un acuerdo para evitar nuevas elecciones.

En declaraciones a los periodistas a su llegada a la reunión de la coordinadora andaluza de IU, máximo órgano entre asambleas, que elige este sábado al nuevo líder de la formación, Garzón ha dicho que “contrariamente a lo que cabría esperar en un sistema político como este, el PSOE no está abordando esta cuestión, no está haciendo nada por sacar adelante la investidura”.

Para el líder de IU, el PSOE “está amenazando con la posibilidad de unas segundas elecciones al resto de partidos para que le apoyen gratis en la investidura, pero la política no funciona así, tiene que dialogar, ceder y llegar a acuerdos”.

Alberto Garzón se ha mostrado convencido de que “tiene que llegar a un acuerdo y una vez que lo sepamos habrá que valorar las múltiples opciones de cristalización que haya, pero primero el programa, porque no se puede construir la casa por el tejado”.

