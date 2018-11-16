Público
Gerardo Iglesias y otras dos víctimas de las torturas franquistas acuden al Constitucional en busca de justicia

Tras recibir el 'no' de los tribunales ordinarios, las tres víctimas del franquismo acuden a la máxima instancia judicial pidiendo amparo. Denuncian al policía franquista Pascual Honrado de la Fuente. 

Gerardo Iglesias, Faustino Sánchez y Vicente Gutiérrez presentan en Asturias tres querellas contra el policía franquista Pascual Honrado. / La Comuna d'Asturies (Ceaqua)

Tres víctimas de las torturas de la policía franquista han presentado un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional. Gerardo Iglesias, Faustino Sánchez García y Vicente Gutiérrez Solís denunciaron crímenes de torturas cometidas por el policía Pascual Honrado de la Fuente y lo enmarcan en un contexto de crímenes contra la humanidad. Sin embargo, los tribunales españoles rechazaron investigar al expolicía franquista y archivaron las causas. Ahora, tocará responder al Constitucional. 

Las querellas forman parte de una campaña de presentación de querellas criminales en los tribunales españoles que tratan de revertir una situación de impunidad en relación con la investigación y enjuiciamiento de esos crímenes. Hasta ahora se presentaron doce querellas: además de las tres de Oviedo, se presentaron nueve en Madrid. De momento, ninguna ha sido admitida a trámite por la justicia española. 

La iniciativa fue presentada ayer, por el jueves, en una rueda de prensa a la que no pudo asistir Gerardo Iglesias por problemas de salud. Desde la Coordinadora Estatal de Apoyo a la Querella de Argentina (CEAQUA) están combinando la interposición de querellas en el Estado español con el avance de la causa penal que se mantiene abierta en Argentina.

"El Tribunal Constitucional, como máximo garante de los derechos fundamentales que asisten a la ciudadanía, debería pronunciarse favorablemente en relación a las demandas de amparo, en consonancia con los pronunciamientos que se hicieron al respecto desde diferentes instancias internacionales y muy especialmente desde el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas que, no se olvide, censuraron gravemente la política de impunidad mantenida por el Estado español y la posición adoptada por nuestros tribunales", señala la CEAQUA en un comunicado.

