También se especifica que las actividades de representación sindical y patronal tampoco están afectadas "con el fin garantizar la asistencia y asesoramiento a personas trabajadoras y empleadores".

30/03/2020.- Vista de una calle de la Parte Vieja de San Sebastián donde abundan los bares y restaurantes, prácticamente desierta. / EFE - JUAN HERRERO
MADRID

EFE

El Gobierno ha aclarado que el real decreto ley por el que se amplían las restricciones laborales a trabajadores no considerados esenciales hasta el próximo 9 de abril y se establece el permiso retribuido recuperable "no resulta de aplicación a las personas trabajadoras por cuenta propia".

En una orden incluida en un BOE extraordinario publicado anoche, también se especifica que las actividades de representación sindical y patronal tampoco están afectadas "con el fin garantizar la asistencia y asesoramiento a personas trabajadoras y empleadores".

El Gobierno recuerda que el anterior decreto ley de estado de alarma afectó a los autónomos que prestan sus servicios en las actividades suspendidas mientras que pueden continuar en las excepcionadas.

Asimismo, facilita un modelo de declaración responsable para que la persona que lo lleve puede continuar realizando desplazamientos a su lugar de trabajo o de desarrollo de su actividad de representación sindical o empresarial. El modelo incluye los datos de la empresa y del trabajador y especifica que no se ve afectado por las restricciones laborales.

Las nuevas restricciones laborales, que solo permiten ir a su puesto a los trabajadores considerados esenciales, buscan reducir más la movilidad ante el avance de la pandemia.

El Gobierno estableció para esos trabajadores que ya no puedan ir a su trabajo un permiso retribuido recuperable que estará en vigor entre el lunes 30 de marzo y el jueves 9 de abril, pagado por la empresa y cuyas horas, 8 días laborales, deberán recuperar los trabajadores.

