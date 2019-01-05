Público
El Gobierno llevará a la Fiscalía el vídeo difundido por el PP en el que se desea la muerte de Pedro Sánchez

En el corto un niño pide en una carta a los Reyes Magos la muerte del presidente del Gobierno.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia antes los medios en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras el último Consejo de Ministros de 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El Gobierno llevará a la Fiscalía el tuit publicado por la cuenta oficial del PP, que ya ha sido retirado, con un vídeo en el que un niño desea en su carta a los Reyes Magos la muerte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha contactado con la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, para que traslade a la Fiscalía General del Estado el tuit, por el que el PP ha pedido perdón tras reconocer que "ha sido un error".

Según han informado fuentes de Moncloa, la Fiscalía deberá analizar si el vídeo es constitutivo de delito y, en su caso, proceder penalmente contra los autores y los que le han dado difusión pública.

En el vídeo, que está colgado en el perfil de Facebook del humorista Ignacio de la Puerta, un niño pide en una carta a los Reyes Magos la muerte del presidente del Gobierno.

"Queridos Reyes Magos: Mi cantante preferido era Amy Winehouse, y te la llevaste. Mi actor favorito era Robin Williams, y te lo llevaste. Mi humorista humorista favorito era Chiquito de la Calzada, y también te lo llevaste. Solo te escribo esta carta para decirte que mi presidente favorito es... Pedro Sánchez", aparece escrito en la carta del niño y lee el humorista.

