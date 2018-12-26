Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Gobierno de Navarra aprueba el proyecto de ley de igualdad entre mujeres y hombres

Se pretende "promover las condiciones para que el derecho a la igualdad sea real y efectivo, en todos los ámbitos y etapas de la vida".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La presidenta de Navarra, Uxue Barkos. / AFP

La presidenta de Navarra, Uxue Barkos. / AFP

El Gobierno de Navarra ha aprobado este miércoles el proyecto de ley foral de igualdad entre mujeres y hombres para "promover las condiciones para que el derecho a la igualdad sea real y efectivo, en todos los ámbitos y etapas de la vida".

Tras su aprobación en la sesión, el texto se enviará al Parlamento de Navarra para que se debata. Con esta norma se pretende "impulsar un cambio de valores que fortalezca la posición social, económica y política de las mujeres, su autonomía y empoderamiento, además de eliminar los obstáculos que impidan o dificulten el avance hacia una sociedad navarra más libre, justa, democrática y solidaria".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad