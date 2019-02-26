Público
Herrera, sobre la marcha de Clemente a Ciudadanos: "Se han equivocado los dos"

La exdiputada anunció su marcha del partido de forma sorprendente hace apenas 5 días y dijo que no creía en el proyecto del PP ni en el candidato a presidir la comunidad, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, al que acusó de actuar con "hipocresía" y alentar "campañas de difamación" contra ella.

La presidenta del Congreso, la zamorana Ana Pastor, conversa con Silvia Clemente y Juan Vicente Herrera. EUROPA PRESS

El presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Juan Vicente Herrera, considera que la  que fuera dirigente 'popular' desde 2001 y hasta este mismo jueves, Silvia Clemente, y Ciudadanos, partido por el que ha fichado, se han equivocado.  La exdiputada anunció su marcha de forma sorprendente hace apenas 5 días y dijo que no creía en el proyecto del PP ni en el candidato a presidir la comunidad, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, al que acusó de actuar con "hipocresía" y alentar "campañas de difamación" contra ella.

"Se han equivocado los dos", ha sido el único comentario de Herrera al respecto durante el turno de preguntas del desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum sobre el Corredor atlántico, en el que ha participado junto al presidente de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo y el de Asturias, el socialista Javier Fernández.

