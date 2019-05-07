Público
Hijo Adoptivo El pleno de A Coruña aprueba una moción para revocar el título de 'Hijo Adoptivo' a Manuel Fraga y López Rodó

El concejal de Culturas, José Manuel Sande, ha respaldado la moción argumentando que las distinciones concedidas a ambos durante su etapa como ministros de la dictadura no suponen un "honor" para la ciudad.

Ayuntamiento de A Coruña

El pleno de A Coruña ha aprobado, con los votos a favor del BNG, PSOE y Marea Atlántica, una moción, presentada por el grupo nacionalista, que insta a revocar el título de Hijo Adoptivo de la ciudad a Manuel Fraga y a Laureano López Rodó, concedidas durante su etapa como ministros de la dictadura.

En el texto de la moción, finalmente aprobada, el pleno de A Coruña manifiesta su decisión de retirar a Manuel Fraga la citada distinción, concedida el 24 de diciembre de 1968, y también a Laureano López Rodó, concedida en este caso el 15 de mayo de 1972.

Además, el pleno reitera el apoyo a la actividad de aquellas comisiones o grupos de trabajo que se impulsen desde el ayuntamiento herculino para culminar la retirada de la simbología franquista y la eliminación de las distinciones honoríficas otorgadas durante la dictadura a personas vinculadas con el franquismo.

Mientras que desde el PP se calificó de "provocación sectaria" la moción, anunciando el voto en contra, los demás grupos mostraron su respaldo. Al respecto, la portavoz socialista, Yoya Neira, ha diferenciado entre el Manuel Fraga del período "predemocrático" y su posterior etapa como presidente de la Xunta.

Por su parte, el concejal de Culturas, José Manuel Sande, ha respaldado la moción argumentando que las distinciones concedidas a ambos durante su etapa como ministros de la dictadura no suponen un "honor" para la ciudad.

