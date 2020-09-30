madridActualizado:
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha aconsejado este miércoles al número dos del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, que deje de patrimonializar la imagen de la monarquía, ya que en lugar de protegerla con sus afirmaciones, le hace daño. "Cuando identifican con ideas de la derecha a la monarquía le están quitando años a la monarquía", "no nos hagan el trabajo" a los "republicanos", recomendaba.
Iglesias ha respondido al secretario general del PP en la sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles. La última sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados de este mes tiene lugar el último día de septiembre, pero el PP sigue aludiendo a la manifestación feminista del 8 de marzo para intentar desgastar al Gobierno.
(Habrá ampliación)
