Estás leyendo: Iglesias aconseja al PP que deje de patrimonializar la monarquía, porque le quita "años": "No nos hagan el trabajo"

Público
Público

Sesión de control Iglesias aconseja al PP que deje de patrimonializar la monarquía, porque le quita "años": "No nos hagan el trabajo"

El PP recicla una vez más los reproches sobre el 8 de Marzo en la última sesión de control al Gobierno del mes de septiembre. El vicepresidente segundo acusa a Vox de no tener "agallas": "Perro ladrador, poco mordedor"

Pablo Iglesias
El vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias ,en sesión de control. Archivo. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro López de miguel / manuel sánchez

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha aconsejado este miércoles al número dos del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, que deje de patrimonializar la imagen de la monarquía, ya que en lugar de protegerla con sus afirmaciones, le hace daño. "Cuando identifican con ideas de la derecha a la monarquía le están quitando años a la monarquía", "no nos hagan el trabajo" a los "republicanos", recomendaba.   

Iglesias ha respondido al secretario general del PP en la sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles. La última sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados de este mes tiene lugar el último día de septiembre, pero el PP sigue aludiendo a la manifestación feminista del 8 de marzo para intentar desgastar al Gobierno.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público