Iglesias, dispuesto a no formar parte del Gobierno para llegar a un acuerdo con el PSOE

El secretario general transmitió a Pedro Sánchez que está dispuesto a dar un paso atrás si no pone más vetos a miembros de Unidas Podemos.   

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, acompañado de los diputados Ione Belarra, Victoria Rosell, Pablo Echenique y Alberto Rodríguez, antes de la última reunión con Pedro Sánchez / Daniel Gago - Podemos

Pablo Iglesias está dispuesto a renunciar a un sitio en el Consejo de Ministros para llegar a un acuerdo con el PSOE. El secretario general de Podemos transmitió este paso atrás a Pedro Sánchez este mismo viernes. 

