Debate de Investidura Sánchez veta a Iglesias pero mantiene la oferta de incorporar a miembros de Podemos al Gobierno

El candidato cierra la puerta a la entrada de Pablo Iglesias en el Consejo de MInistros. Asegura que el 99% de las conversaciones con el líder de Unidas Podemos han girado exlcusivamente sobre su presencia en el Gobierno

Pedro Sánchez, junto a Cristina Narbona durante la reunión con la Ejecutiva del partido este jueves en Ferraz. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, volvió a dar un giro de 180 grados y, tras asegurar el lunes que la última oferta de Gobierno de cooperación decaía, aseguró este jueves que mantenía la propuesta durante esta semana.

Eso sí, Sánchez dejó claro en esta ocasión que el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, no estará en este Ejecutivo porque, según dijo, "no se dan las condiciones para que sea miembro del Gobierno", afirmó.

Sánchez no ocultó que el principal escollo para el acuerdo es la figura de Iglesia, y aseguró que el 99% de las conversaciones con el líder de Unidas Podemos han girado exclusivamente sobre su presencia en el Gobierno.

