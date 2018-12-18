Público
Instagram Cifuentes critica al Ayuntamiento de Madrid en un vídeo por no limpiar las hojas de las calles

La expresidenta regional de la Comunidad de Madrid se quejó también hace unas semanas del estado en el que se encontraba una de las aceras de la plaza de Colón por causa de las lluvias.

Cristina Cifuentes en una imagen de archivo. COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

La expresidenta regional de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes ha compartido un vídeo a través de Instagram en el que critica de nuevo la gestión del Ayuntamiento de la capital por no limpiar las hojas que están esparcidas por las calles de la capital.

"Vamos a tener que salir con piolet para poder andar". Así lo ha manifestado durante un vídeo en directo a través de esta red social en el que la exdirigente madrileña ha cargado contra el Consistorio, a quien advierte del peligro que supone que el suelo esté repleto de hojas para la gente mayor.

Hace unas semanas, Cifuentes también se quejó a través de Twitter e Instagram del estado en el que se encontraba una de las aceras de la plaza de Colón por causa de las lluvias. Ese día, el Ayuntamiento respondió a Cifuentes recordándole que "toda la gestión de saneamiento es del Canal de Isabel II".

"Os imagináis lo peligroso que supone esto, sobre todo para la gente mayor. Una lástima que tengamos un Ayuntamiento dedicado a cosas que no son las que tiene que hacer", comentaba Cifuentes mientras iba caminando por la madrileña calle de Alberto Aguilera.

Así, ha instado al Ayuntamiento a limpiar las calles ya que andar es algo que ahora es "completamente imposible". "Aquí no ha limpiado nadie en muchos días. Es intolerable. Señor o señora concejal o concejala del Ayuntamiento a qué se dedican ustedes con nuestros impuestos que pagamos", preguntaba la exlíder del PP de Madrid.

Tras ello, criticó que mientras no se limpia, el Consistorio se dedica "eso sí" a sitiar el centro de la capital con Madrid Central. "Los vecinos estamos sitiados por favor. Manden a alguien porque esto es una auténtica vergüenza", concluía.

