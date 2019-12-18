La portavoz y secretaria general adjunta de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Marta Vilalta, ha echado este miércoles agua al vino de las negociaciones para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez tras negar que su partido haya renunciado o vaya a renunciar a la vía unilateral para conseguir la independencia de Catalunya. En declaraciones a los periodistas, Vilalta ha dejado claro que en ERC no han gustado las palabras del secretario de Organización y ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, mostrándose "convencido" en TVE de que los republicanos han renunciado a esa vía.
Vilalta ha advertido al PSOE de que anunciar avances "que no son verdad, chantajear y meter presión" aleja el acuerdo para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Si bien, la representantes de ERC ha dicho que su formación prioriza la vía dialogada y negociadora, ha querido dejar claro que el supuesto abandono de la vía unilateral no se ha abordado en ninguna de las negociaciones, como tampoco un eventual acuerdo para aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado. Finalmente ha recordado que no están abordando "una negociación tradicional de investidura sino un cambio político para solucionar" el conflicto en Catalunya.
También ha negado Vilalta que ERC y PSOE estén ya redactando el documento final de las negociaciones y ha exigido a los dirigentes del PSOE que mantengan la "discreción".
